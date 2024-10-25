You have to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Content
Menu
Footer
Top stories
Israel-Hamas war
Israel
Middle East
International
Videos
Shows
Schedules
Channels
Profiles
en
English
Français
عربى
עברית
Radio
Live
i24NEWS
Israel
Defense News
At least 6 seriously wounded after Hezbollah rocket hits Arab Israeli town
At least 6 seriously wounded after Hezbollah rocket hits Arab Israeli town
This is a developing story
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
Breaking News
i24NEWS
This article received 0 comments
Add a comment
Comments
News
News feed
Live
Radio
Shows