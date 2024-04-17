Drone and missile attack in northern Israel: 7 wounded, 2 seriously

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics received a report of a 'large number of casualties' after a direct hit of a projectile on a community center in Arab al-Aramshe, northern Israel.

The terrorist organization Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing anti-tank guided missiles and explosive-laden drones, from Lebanese territory toward northern Israel.

The emergency workers later confirmed that two people were seriously wounded, one moderately and four others were lightly wounded.

Wahid Ali, a senior MDA medic, upon arriving at the scene said the emergency workers saw "seven wounded, 2 of them are in serious condition, 1 is moderate and 4 other men in their 30s, were fully conscious and suffered shrapnel wounds in their bodies, we put the injured in ambulances and evacuated them to the hospital."

At least four anti-tank guided missiles were fired at the community on the northern border in a short time span, the first of which directly hit a community center building causing the casualties. Medivac helicopters were quickly dispatched to the scene.

This is a developing story...