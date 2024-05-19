Attempted stabbing attack at West Bank checkpoint, terrorist neutralized

Israeli Border Police officers successfully neutralized a terrorist in an attempted stabbing attack at a checkpoint near the town of Abu Dis in the West Bank on Sunday morning.

According to police reports, the incident occurred when a terrorist approached the checkpoint and pulled out a knife, attempting to stab the officers on duty.

The Border Police officers identified the threat immediately and responded swiftly by shooting the assailant and neutralizing him.

There were no casualties among the Israeli forces.

The checkpoint, located near Maale Adumim, is a frequent target for such attacks.

Yaniv Nadav/Flash90

Authorities are currently investigating the incident further to gather more details about the assailant and any possible connections to larger terrorist networks.