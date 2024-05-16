Near the Shalem police station in Jerusalem a knife-wielding terrorist attempted to stab Border Police officers on Wednesday night.

The incident unfolded as suspicious border guards were questioning the individual, who then brandished a knife and charged at the police in an attempt to inflict harm.

Quick to respond, security forces opened fire to thwart the attack and neutralized the assailant. The terrorist was pronounced dead at the scene. Subsequently, large police contingents arrived to gather evidence and initiate operations aimed at identifying the perpetrator and preventing further threats.

Police Spokesperson

This attempted attack follows a similar incident in late April, where a 30-year-old border police officer was stabbed and moderately injured near Herod's Gate.

The assailant, identified as a Turkish tourist, was swiftly neutralized by nearby agents, averting further harm.