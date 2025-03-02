Beersheba resident arrested on suspicion of espionage for Iran

An indictment was filed against a resident of Beersheba,Doron Bokobza, who contactacted Iranian intelligence and offered to sell them information including secrets to the nuclear research facility in Dimona.

In February, Bokobza was arrested on suspicion of committing security offenses, involving contact with Iranian police intelligence agents and carrying out tasks for them in exchange for money. He claimed to have access and knowledge of the nuclear facility.

According to the indictment filed against him, last December, Bokobza approached an Iranian recruiter via the Telegram app, writing: "I am Israeli, I want to cross over to you." When asked by the recruiter why he was interested in doing so, the defendant replied that it was due to the government and his difficult financial situation.

Bokobza photographed military installations and transferring Information to the Iranian handlers several days later.