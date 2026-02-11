Ben Gurion Airport conducts massive emergency drill

Amid heightened tensions with Iran, police conducted a large scale emergency drill at Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday. The scenario focused on missile fire directed at the airport, which is considered a strategic asset and Israel’s main international gateway.

The last round of missiles from Iran has proven that no area is immune to attack. The drill was intended to demonstrate preparedness for a range of scenarios, including the most severe, even as foreign airlines gradually resume flights to the country.

For the first time in an exercise of this kind, authorities simulated the arrival of a helicopter carrying the police command chain to the scene during an emergency. Special forces also trained to deploy to the airport by air.

Under the emergency plan, passenger evacuations in a real incident would be carried out via the train and bus networks operating at Ben Gurion Airport, in coordination with the Transport Ministry.

The drill is part of a series of exercises conducted by the police Central District over the past two months. These have included scenarios involving terrorist attacks and preparations for potential nationalist unrest in the district, which lies along the seam line and is considered particularly sensitive.

Since taking office, Police Commissioner Amir Cohen, who previously commanded the Southern District on October 7, has placed emphasis on emergency readiness and coordination between security and civilian agencies.