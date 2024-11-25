Ben Gvir slams ceasefire plan with Lebanon as 'historic missed opportunity'

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir voiced his opposition on Monday to a potential ceasefire deal with Lebanon, brokered by the US.

The arrival of the US special envoy to the Middle East, Amos Hochstein, last week moved the negotiations between Israel and Lebanon to the next stage, with CNN reporting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued preliminary approval for the US-backed proposal. "This will be a serious mistake."

"The agreement with Lebanon is a big mistake," he said, calling it a "historical missed opportunity to defang Hezbollah. I understand all the constraints and rationale, but it's still a serious mistake. We need to listen to the commanders on the ground, listen to the heads of authorities. Especially now, when Hezbollah is struck and yearning for a ceasefire, we must not stop. As I warned in the past about Gaza, I warn now: Prime Minister - it's not too late to stop this agreement! We must continue until we secure a complete victory!"

i24NEWS' Hebrew channel reported on Sunday night that some coalition members are actively working to scuttle any arrangement with Lebanon.