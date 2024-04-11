Blinken tells Gallant U.S. 'will stand with Israel against Iranian threat'

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in an overnight call with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, made clear that the U.S. "will stand with Israel against any threats by Iran and its proxies," the State Department said.

The parties also discussed the "ongoing efforts to secure the release of all hostages through an agreement for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza," read the statement. Blinken is also said to have welcomed Israel announcing "urgent steps to facilitate the entry of humanitarian assistance" into the Strip and "to improve humanitarian deconfliction and coordination," following the deadly strike on World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers.

Iranian Defense Ministry via AP

An Israeli source confirmed to i24NEWS that there is a high probability of an Iranian attack coming shortly. At this stage, there is Israel's is at high readiness to respond to an attack, said the source.

They reiterated the question of whether the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) "respond on their own with a low effect as they will not dare to use long-range missiles" or Tehran will "let Hezbollah at the Abu Kamal border or Hezbollah in Lebanon to do it."

Nicole Leskavi, Ministry of Defense

Amid fears of the Iranian attack, the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) General Erik Kurilla is expected to arrive in Israel on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tasnim news agency associated with the IRGC reported that the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held calls with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. The parties are said the have discussed "latest developments in the region."

Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP

Iran is continuing to spread threats to Israel via X (formerly Twitter). Most recently, Iran in Arabic account posted: "From now on, sleep will be forbidden to the Zionists."