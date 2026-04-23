IDF intercepts 'aerial threat' launched toward troops in south Lebanon | LIVE BLOG
IDF troops operating in both the northern and southern Gaza Strip neutralized two separate threats on Wednesday involving individuals approaching military positions near the "Yellow Line"
US naval forces have intercepted and diverted 29 vessels attempting to breach the ongoing blockade on Iran. The administration reiterated President Trump’s "redlines," demanding that Tehran permanently abandon its nuclear ambitions and hand over all stockpiled enriched uranium. While a senior official indicated the President is willing to grant Iranian leadership an additional 3 to 5 days to comply with these terms, the administration emphasized that the current pause in hostilities is not an "indefinite ceasefire."
IDF launched interception against ‘aerial target’ aiming at Israeli troops in southern Lebanon
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IDF forces apprehend Radwan Force operative in southern Lebanon
IDF soldiers identified and captured a Hezbollah Radwan Force operative yesterday who was planning an imminent attack. The terrorist surrendered following targeted IDF operations to dismantle local terror infrastructure
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Iran: Another man accused of spying for Israel executed
Iranian authorities have announced the execution of Soltanali Shirzadi Fakhr, convicted of cooperating with Israel and belonging to the exiled opposition movement Mujahideen-e-Khalq, according to the Mizan news agency . This official source stated that Fakhr was a long-time member of the organization and had been convicted of collaborating with Israeli intelligence. The same source indicated that the death sentence had been upheld by the Iranian Supreme Court before being carried out following legal proceedings.
IDF neutralizes 2 near "Yellow Line" in separate Gaza incidents
IDF troops operating in both the northern and southern Gaza Strip neutralized two separate threats on Wednesday involving individuals approaching military positions near the "Yellow Line."
In the first incident, the Northern Brigade combat team identified and killed a terrorist who approached forces in a manner deemed an immediate threat. A similar encounter occurred in the south, where Negev Brigade (12) forces eliminated a second operative who had crossed the line and moved toward Israeli positions.
Pentagon warns clearing Strait of Hormuz mines could take 6 months
The Pentagon has reportedly informed U.S. lawmakers that restoring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be a protracted and dangerous operation, estimating it will take at least six months to clear the dense minefields laid during recent hostilities. The assessment was reportedly delivered during a classified briefing to the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.
Secretary of US Navy John Phelan departs administration "effective immediately"
Secretary of the Navy John Phelan has departed the administration effective immediately. The abrupt exit of the Navy's top civilian official comes just 24 hours after Phelan delivered a keynote address at the service's annual conference in D.C., where he had actively briefed reporters on his long-term agenda. Phelan’s departure follows Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s recent dismissal of the Army’s top officer and two other senior generals.
Body of journalist who worked for pro-Hezbollah outlet recovered from rubble following Israeli strike
Lebanese rescue teams have recovered the body of Amal Khalil, a reporter for the pro-Hezbollah daily Al-Akhbar, from beneath the ruins of a building in the southern town of Al-Tayri. The recovery followed hours of searching after an Israeli airstrike targeted the site on Wednesday. According to Lebanese officials and press advocates, Khalil and a freelance photographer had fled into the building for cover after a vehicle traveling in front of them was struck by a missile.