IDF neutralizes 2 near "Yellow Line" in separate Gaza incidents

IDF troops operating in both the northern and southern Gaza Strip neutralized two separate threats on Wednesday involving individuals approaching military positions near the "Yellow Line."

In the first incident, the Northern Brigade combat team identified and killed a terrorist who approached forces in a manner deemed an immediate threat. A similar encounter occurred in the south, where Negev Brigade (12) forces eliminated a second operative who had crossed the line and moved toward Israeli positions.