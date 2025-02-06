Bus bombing thwarted in Jerusalem, 5 terrorists indicted

The Shin Bet security agency announced on Thursday that it thwarted a bus bombing in Jerusalem, in coordination with the Israel Defense Forces. The terror cell, consisting of five terrorists affiliated with both the Hamas and Fatah movements, was arrested in the Ramallah area between November and December of last year.

The cell planned to reach the separation barrier between Israel and the West Bank, and to detonate an explosive charge that would allow it to infiltrate the country, echoing the events of October 7 on a smaller scale. The terror cell would then plant and detonate an explosive charge on a bus in Jerusalem. The cell produced the bomb for this purpose, which was confiscated, along with a weapon, as part of the Shin Bet investigation.

The terrorists were named as Ahmed Jasser Ali, Mandar Sheikh Kassem, Bashar Odeh, Amer Subeh, and Ali Shwaiki. All have been indicted for offenses including unlawful association, attempt at injury, conspiracy to murder, and more.