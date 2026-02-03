'Captain Ella' to be the next IDF Arabic Spokesperson

The Israel Defense Forces will soon have a new face for its Arabic-language communications. Major Ella Waweya, widely known online as “Captain Ella,” will replace Colonel Avichai Adraee as the IDF’s spokesperson in Arabic. Adraee held the position for roughly two decades.

Waweya, 36, hails from Qalansawe, an Arab-Israeli town in the “Triangle” region, and is the highest-ranking Muslim woman in the IDF.

She enlisted in the national service program at Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba at age 22 and joined the IDF two years later—a decision she initially kept secret from her family.

Her military career has been marked by rapid progression and recognition.

After completing basic training, she served under Adraee as a new media non-commissioned officer in the IDF Spokesperson’s Office, focusing on Arabic-language content. She was promoted to officer rank after two years and, in 2015, received the President’s Outstanding Soldier Award.

In 2019, Waweya launched her online persona, “Captain Ella,” which has since become widely recognized across the Arab world. She produces videos in both Hebrew and Arabic, countering misinformation about Israel and engaging with audiences in the Middle East. Her social media presence includes roughly half a million followers on TikTok and Instagram.

A source within the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit described her appointment as “a worthy choice after years of experience under Avrahee, who faced the Arab world directly. We should wish the Middle East good luck with the new spokesperson.”

Her official promotion to Colonel and formal assumption of the role are expected in the coming weeks. Analysts say her appointment signals continuity in the IDF’s Arabic-language outreach while highlighting the growing role of women and Arab-Israelis in high-profile military positions.