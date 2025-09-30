Car-ramming attack: two Israeli teens injured, terrorist neutralized

A car-ramming attack struck Tuesday afternoon at the Al-Khader junction on the tunnel road linking Jerusalem to Gush Etzion in the West Bank.

According to Israeli authorities, the assailant drove into two Israeli teenagers before exiting the vehicle armed with a knife. He was confronted by Col. (res.) Hezi Nehama, who happened to be passing by.

Nehama said he initially believed the crash was accidental until witnesses alerted him that the driver was armed. “I fired at his legs and ordered him to stop. When he advanced, I fired at his upper body,” he told Israeli media. The terrorist was fatally shot, preventing further casualties.

Emergency services reported that a 15-year-old boy sustained serious injuries to his head and limbs and was rushed to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem. A 16-year-old, moderately injured, was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

ZAKA, a volunteer rescue group, confirmed the incident was a terror attack. Security forces deployed across the area, temporarily closing roads amid fears of possible accomplices.

The Al-Khader junction, south of Jerusalem, has long been considered a flashpoint and has witnessed multiple attacks in recent years, underscoring the region’s ongoing volatility.