Chief military prosecutor found safe after hours-long search

The drama surrounding the missing Chief Military Prosecutor, Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, ended Sunday evening when she was located safe and sound.

Authorities had launched an extensive search after she left a letter and her car was found abandoned near Tzuk Beach in Tel Aviv. Tomer-Yerushalmi was discovered sitting roughly 300 meters from the vehicle and later made contact with her husband. Her family reported her missing after losing contact with her since the morning hours.

Police confirmed: “Following the searches for a missing woman in the coastal area of Herzliya, it is now reported that the missing person has been found safe and sound.”

The IDF also issued a statement noting that Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir had instructed the Operations Directorate to deploy all available resources to locate Tomer-Yerushalmi. Zamir remained in close contact with Police Commissioner Dani Levy throughout the search.

This incident follows a highly publicized controversy last Friday, when Tomer-Yerushalmi resigned as Military Advocate General following the leak of a video from the Tel Nof airbase. The leak, which she admitted approving to prevent misinformation, led to a criminal investigation against her on suspicion of obstruction of justice and providing false information to the Attorney General and Supreme Court. In her resignation letter, she stated:

"As the head of the Military Advocate General's Corps, and out of a deep sense of responsibility toward the IDF, the unit, and my subordinates, I approved the release of material to the media to counter false propaganda against law enforcement bodies in the army. I bear full responsibility for any material that was released from within the unit. From this responsibility stems my decision to end my role as the Military Advocate General."

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced plans to strengthen sanctions against Tomer-Yerushalmi, including stripping her of the rank of major general.

Earlier Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the incident at the cabinet meeting, calling the leak “an enormous reputational blow to the State of Israel, the IDF, and our soldiers.” Netanyahu added that the episode represents one of the most intense public diplomacy attacks Israel has faced since its founding, emphasizing the need for an independent investigation.

In response to the reports of her disappearance, reserve soldiers had planned a demonstration outside her home but canceled it once news of her being found safe was confirmed.