Chief of IDF Military Intelligence Directorate Haliva announces his resignation after Oct.7

Aharon Haliva, Chief of the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) Military Intelligence Directorate, announces his resignation within weeks.

In a statement, the Israeli military said: "The head of the Intelligence Division, Major General Aharon Haliva, in coordination with the Chief of Staff, requested to end his position following his command responsibility as head of the National Security Agency in the events of October 7."

IDF Spokesperson

"Major General Aharon Haliva stated in his request his great appreciation for the actions of the IDF officers during the war," read the IDF statement.

General Haliva is said to have served 38 years in the IDF. He was thanked for his contribution "as a soldier and commander to the security of the country."

Gideon Markowicz/Flash90

Shortly following the October 7 attack, Haliva was reported saying: "Already that morning I understood that it was over. After the war is over I will have to go."

The resignation was announced ahead of the high-stake ground operation in Rafah believed by Israel to be the last stronghold of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The decision also comes amid tensions between Israel and Iran, following a series of mutual retaliation attacks.