Clashes in West Bank: settlers torch Palestinian homes and vehicles

Israeli security forces were deployed to the village of Jab’a after reports that dozens of Israeli settlers set fire to homes and vehicles in the area.

The violent incidents followed the evacuation and demolition of the Tzur Misgavi outpost, located southeast of Efrat, which was carried out by security forces earlier in the day.

The IDF, Israel Border Police, and Israel Police are conducting extensive searches to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attacks.

According to the IDF, the situation remains ongoing, and forces are working to restore order while ensuring the safety of local residents.

In a statement, the IDF condemned the actions, describing them as “serious incidents that harm security and risk destabilization of the area.” Officials emphasized that such violence diverts attention and resources from the military’s primary mission of defense and counterterrorism.

Israeli Foreign Minister Galit Sa’ar strongly condemned the attacks by Jewish settlers in the West Bank, saying their actions harm the State of Israel, embarrass Judaism, and damage the settlement enterprise. He emphasized that the rioters do not represent the state or its values, declaring, “They are not us. They are not the State of Israel.”

Sa’ar called on the IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Police to act decisively and with a heavy hand to stop the violence

Palestinian media reported that several buildings and vehicles near Bethlehem were torched during the clashes. The incident has heightened tensions in the region, which has seen repeated confrontations following outpost evacuations and demolitions.

Residents in Jab’a described the scene as chaotic, with smoke rising from burned vehicles and damaged property. Security forces have urged both settlers and local residents to exercise restraint while investigations continue.

Authorities stressed that anyone found participating in violent acts will be held accountable under Israeli law.