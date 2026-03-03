Israel is preparing for a conflict expected to continue for several more weeks, possibly until the Passover holiday, a senior Israeli official told Kan. The assessment aligns with recent comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who said the war could last “for weeks.”

In Jerusalem, officials emphasized that the United States is committed to sustaining the offensive until the fall of the Iranian regime.

Washington is boosting its military presence in Israel and across the Middle East, deploying additional fighter jets and refueling aircraft. Plans are also underway to establish an operational “hub” in Israel, leveraging the proven effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems and the high level of coordination between the two militaries.

Israeli security officials believe that the pace of Iranian missile launches may slow following strikes carried out by the Israel Defense Forces against launch capabilities, although Tehran is estimated to still have roughly 200 launchers.

On the ground, Israel is intensifying efforts to weaken the Iranian regime through targeted strikes and influence operations, including the possibility of encouraging civil unrest within Iran. President Trump has also called on members of the Iranian security forces to defect, though no significant movement has been observed so far. Meanwhile, U.S. forces have begun striking targets linked to Iran’s nuclear program and plan to escalate these operations in the coming weeks.

The conflict comes amid continued missile attacks on Israeli cities, including Beit Shemesh, where recent strikes have resulted in nine deaths and nearly 50 injuries. Israeli and U.S. officials indicate that military operations will continue to focus on both immediate defensive measures and long-term strategic pressure on Iran’s leadership and infrastructure.