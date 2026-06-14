Defense meets innovation: Shin Bet opens applications for startup accelerator

Israel's Shin Bet security agency and the OpenValley innovation center network have announced the opening of registration for a new cycle of Magen, an innovation program designed to connect Israeli technology companies with the operational needs of the country's intelligence community.

Operated through the Shin Bet's innovation arm, the Magen program targets startups and scale-up companies in advanced stages of development, specifically those at the Round A and Post-Seed phases that have demonstrated technological maturity and implementation capabilities.

The initiative comes amid a complex security environment and growing demand for dual-use technologies, innovations that can serve both civilian and defense purposes. The program offers participating companies direct access to real operational challenges faced by the intelligence community, alongside guidance from senior security and technology officials.

Companies selected for the program will have the opportunity to test, adapt and implement their technologies in operational scenarios, allowing them to accelerate development processes and improve market readiness.

"The close collaboration with the intelligence community constitutes an unprecedented opportunity for Israeli technology companies," said Ofir Dubovi, co-founder and owner of OpenValley. "The Magen program is much more than a traditional accelerator. It serves as a direct bridge to integrating advanced technologies into the core of defense activities while creating a significant growth engine for companies operating in the DefenseTech and dual-use sectors."

Dubovi added that OpenValley is proud to lead the initiative from northern Israel, strengthening ties between civilian innovation and national security priorities.

A senior Shin Bet technology official, identified only as D', emphasized the strategic importance of domestic technological capabilities.

"In an era of rapid technological advancement and increasing threats from adversaries, the capabilities of Israeli industry are a critical component of Israel's security, resilience and independence," D' said.

According to the agency, fostering innovative technological solutions through real-world operational implementation represents a significant partnership between the Shin Bet, OpenValley and Israel's broader innovation ecosystem.

Beyond its security applications, the Magen program is also designed to create business opportunities for participating companies. Selected startups will gain exposure to venture capital funds, investors and strategic partners, while potentially expanding into both domestic and international defense and civilian markets.

Registration for the latest Magen program cycle is now open, with organizers encouraging companies developing advanced technologies with strong commercial potential and national security applications to apply.