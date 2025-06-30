Israel Katz calls emergency meeting after settler attacks target IDF troops

Recommended -

Defense Minister Israel Katz will hold an urgent meeting about the settler violence against Israeli security forces, he announced on Monday, convening heads of security establishments. "We will take all necessary measures against the phenomenon," he stated.

"IDF soldiers and security forces are working day and night to protect the settlers and to eradicate Palestinian terrorism with unprecedented offensive operations in Judea and Samaria," he noted, referring to the West Bank. "Many of the soldiers are reservists who have been serving with extraordinary dedication for hundreds of days since the events of October 7, and we will not allow a violent handful harm them. We will take all necessary steps to put an end to this phenomenon."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the violence, saying "No civilized country can tolerate violent and anarchistic acts such as the burning of a military facility, damage to IDF property, and attacks on security personnel by citizens of the state. Those who commit such acts undermine the rule of law and harm the state. I call on law enforcement authorities to quickly investigate the incidents and to prosecute the rioters to the fullest extent of the law. The settler public serves as an example and model for the development of the country, significant service in the IDF, and contributing to the cultivation of Torah scholars. We will not allow a small, violent, and fanatic group stain an entire community.”

On Sunday night, settlers set fire to and vandalized a security site containing systems that help prevent attacks and maintain security in the area under the protection of the Binyamin Brigade. Graffiti was sprayed on the building with the words "Revenge for shooting, regards from Beit She'an." The Shin Bet is involved in investigating the arson of the security facility in Binyamin; no suspects have been arrested yet.

The immediate damage is estimated at 3.5 million shekels (nearly $1 million), and a source familiar with the incident stated that "the facility is small, but the damage is very significant." A security source told i24NEWS that this was a "direct hit to the settlement movement." The police and fire department have opened an investigation.

On Friday night, about 40 settlers gathered near the Palestinian village of Malik and clashed with IDF reserve forces who were dispatched to disperse them. Nine were arrested and several soldiers were lightly wounded. The settlers apparently came from the new outpost that was established near Hatzor. According to a security source, they threw stones and beat the forces, including the battalion commander.