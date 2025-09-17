Israel unveils new laser system, deployment expected soon

Recommended -

Israel’s Ministry of Defense (IMOD), in collaboration with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and the Israeli Air Force (IAF), has announced the successful completion of the Iron Beam high-power laser system, marking a historic milestone in the country’s air defense capabilities.

Delivery of the system for operational use by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is expected in the near term, following weeks of rigorous testing.

The tests, conducted at a facility in southern Israel, demonstrated the system’s ability to intercept rockets, mortars, aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across a broad spectrum of operational scenarios. Elbit Systems served as a project partner, manufacturing the laser source, while Rafael led the development of the overall system. Officials say the trials confirm the system’s readiness for integration into Israel’s multi-layered air defense network.

Iron Beam is designed as a ground-based laser system capable of countering a variety of aerial threats. Leveraging Rafael’s proprietary “adaptive optics” technology, the system delivers a stable, precise beam that can neutralize threats rapidly and at minimal operational cost. It is intended to complement Israel’s existing missile defense systems, including Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow.

Defense Minister Israel Katz called the achievement a “historic milestone” and emphasized its strategic significance. “Achieving operational laser interception capability places Israel at the forefront of global military technology,” Katz said. “This is not only a moment of national pride but a major enhancement of our defense envelope, enabling rapid, precise interception at marginal cost.”

The first Iron Beam systems are expected to be delivered from Rafael’s production lines to the IDF by year-end, potentially reshaping Israel’s defensive posture against aerial threats and reinforcing the country’s multi-layered air defense strategy.