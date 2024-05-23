DM Gallant: We are adding forces from the air and on the ground in Rafah

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant embarked on a significant naval patrol operation along the shores of Gaza, accompanied by a cadre of high-ranking military officials.

The purpose of the excursion was to assess ongoing operational and humanitarian activities in the maritime sector.

Joining Gallant on this mission were Deputy Chief of Staff Colonel Amir Baram, Navy Commander Major General David Sa'ar Selma, Military Secretary to the Minister of Defense Lieutenant Colonel Guy Markizano, and Navy's Ashdod Theater Commander Lieutenant Colonel Eitan Paz.

As Minister Gallant stood aboard the vessel "Bee," he lauded the collaborative efforts of the military branches, remarking, "This operation is being carried out in an excellent way, in close cooperation with the land and air forces, and the impression is that things are working as they should."

Highlighting the significance of operations near Rafah, Gallant declared, "We are strengthening our effort against Rafah, this operation will increase and increase, more forces from the ground, more forces from the air, and we will reach our goals - to hit Hamas very hard, to deny its military capabilities, to the point that we create all the conditions in order to return the abductees to their homes."

Gallant reiterated Israel's steadfast commitment to ensuring the safe return of abductees, stating, "This is an important thing, it is a central issue for us and we will make every effort to implement it in all ways."