Israeli killed in terrorist attack in Jordan Valley, another moderately wounded
This is a developing story
i24NEWS
1 min read
A drive-by shooting attack left an Israeli dead and another was moderately wounded in the West Bank's Jordan Valley on Sunday, according to preliminary reports.
The lesser wounded victim was found first, with the seriously wounded one discovered later combing the area. His death was announced after he was evacuated for further medical treatment.
According to the Israel Defense Forces, an investigation has been launched and the terrorist is still at large.
