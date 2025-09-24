Drone strike hits Eilat: 24 injured, Houthis claim responsibility

Recommended -

A UAV launched from Yemen struck near a central tourist area in Eilat on Wednesday, leaving 24 people injured, including two in serious condition who were transferred to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva.

One person was moderately injured, while the remainder sustained minor injuries or were treated for anxiety. All victims were evacuated by Magen David Adom (MDA) teams to Yoseftal Hospital in the city.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack. The drone went undetected by Israel’s air defense systems until it approached the city’s shores and was first identified by Home Front Command systems. Attempts to intercept the UAV with two missiles failed, and at a certain point, no additional interceptors could be launched due to its low altitude. The IDF continues to investigate the incident.

MDA paramedic Eyal Dadon described the response: “As soon as we heard the alert, we entered a protected area according to Home Front Command instructions. Reports soon came in about a hit. Large MDA forces—including ambulances, intensive care units, and rapid response teams—were dispatched. There was a fire at the scene, which firefighters extinguished, and we set up a casualty collection point. About 20 people received on-site treatment, including two seriously injured with severe shrapnel wounds. All were evacuated while conscious.”

Eyewitness Moshe Nisnapur recounted: “I went out to the hotel balcony and saw an explosion. I thought it had been intercepted, but a few seconds later, another siren sounded, and I saw the UAV land with smoke and explosions.”

Eilat District Commander Chief Superintendent Alon Kalphon urged residents and visitors to stay clear of the area and allow emergency teams to operate. The Fire and Rescue Service reported explosives and vehicle damage at the scene, with teams continuing searches and safety measures in coordination with other agencies.

The IDF dispatched forces and an Air Force helicopter to assist with evacuation and medical care. Authorities emphasized adherence to Home Front Command instructions, including entering protected spaces during alerts.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1970865313073013232 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Eilat Mayor Eli Lankri said this was the third UAV strike in less than two weeks and stressed that city life must continue despite the attacks. He called for a thorough investigation into the failed interception and demanded the Houthi threat be neutralized. “The IDF knows how to handle it, and it must be done,” Lankri said. He noted that Eilat Port has been closed for two years due to security concerns but emphasized maintaining routine life while ensuring full defensive measures.

Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar spoke with the mayor and pledged a full investigation into the interception failure. “The Air Force protects Eilat. We will learn from this incident and strengthen our defense,” he said.

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed the attack successfully targeted “two Israeli enemy targets” in the Umm al-Rashrash area (Eilat), stating the interception systems had failed.

Alongside MDA, IDF, and Fire and Rescue operations, municipal emergency teams, tourism patrols, and sanitation crews continue to secure the area. Authorities reaffirm that daily routines, including school, will continue as usual while residents follow Home Front Command safety guidelines.