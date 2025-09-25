Dual Israeli-American citizen accused of spying for Iran

The Shin Bet and Israeli police have announced the arrest of Yaakov Perl, a 49-year-old dual Israeli-American national, on suspicion of working with Iranian intelligence.

Perl, who had been residing in Morocco in recent years, is accused of carrying out espionage activities against Israel.

According to investigators, Perl’s first approach to Iran dates back to 2017, when he sought asylum for himself and his family at the Iranian embassy in Rabat. His request went unanswered, but by 2023 he had begun engaging with Iranian-affiliated news outlets on Telegram, publishing anti-Israel and anti-Zionist articles.

The turning point came in January 2025, after the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Perl allegedly caught the attention of an Iranian agent who offered him collaboration—an offer he accepted.

The investigation indicates that even before returning to Israel, Perl tried to recruit contacts in Israel and abroad on behalf of Iran. When those efforts failed, he agreed to travel himself. He renewed his Israeli passport and entered Israel in July 2025 under instructions from his Iranian handlers.

Shortly after his arrival, Perl reportedly began collecting intelligence on prominent Israeli figures, including former IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. He is also accused of photographing streets and sites across Israel and transmitting the material to Iran, receiving payments in cryptocurrency for his work.

The Shin Bet said Perl acted with “full awareness” that he was working for a hostile intelligence service, motivated by ideology and open opposition to Zionism.

An indictment against Perl is expected to be filed soon in the Tel Aviv District Court. Authorities described the case as “particularly severe,” underscoring Iran’s continued attempts to recruit Israelis for espionage and terrorism.

“At a time when Israel is engaged on multiple fronts, the fact that a citizen acted on behalf of the enemy, first from abroad and later from within Israel, is extremely grave,” security officials stated, vowing to pursue such cases with the utmost severity.