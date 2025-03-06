Due to relations with Putin, Israel reportedly mulls withholding intel from US

Israel is considering reducing the intelligence it shares with the US in response to the Trump administration's new approach to Russia, four sources with direct knowledge of the discussions reported to NBC on Thursday.

In addition to Israel, other alliance members, including Saudi Arabia and the "Five Eyes" alliance – made up of the UK, Australia, New Zealanand, and Canada – are also considering this move. The reason for this is concerns about protecting foreign assets that may accidentally be revealed.

"Those discussions are already happening," one of the sources said, although he noted that decisions had not yet been made.

Officials from Canada and the UK have rejected the report as untrue, noting that their defense alliances with the US remain strong.

In Israel, a source told i24NEWS that the report was "fake news."