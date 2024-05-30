East Jerusalem man accused of attempting to join ISIS

An East Jerusalem man is set to face charges for allegedly attempting to join the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group with the intention of carrying out an attack, according to a joint statement from the police and the Shin Bet.

The 22-year-old suspect was arrested at his home in the Palestinian neighborhood of Sawahera on May 6.

He has been ordered to remain in custody until at least June 2.

Authorities report that during interrogation, it was revealed that the suspect supports ISIS and had recently tried to join the terror group's ranks.

Courtesy to Israel Police Spokesperson

The investigation found that the suspect had been in contact with ISIS representatives abroad, traveled to Turkey and Africa, and sought training and guidance for executing an attack.

An indictment against the suspect is expected to be filed in the coming days.