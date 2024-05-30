East Jerusalem man accused of attempting to join ISIS

The 22-year-old suspect was arrested at his home in the Palestinian neighborhood of Sawahera on May 6

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
2 min read
2 min read
 ■ 
A member of the Syriac Christian militia fighting ISIS militants burns an ISIS flag at the front line on the west side of Raqqa, Syria, July 17, 2017.
A member of the Syriac Christian militia fighting ISIS militants burns an ISIS flag at the front line on the west side of Raqqa, Syria, July 17, 2017.AP Photo/Hussein Malla

An East Jerusalem man is set to face charges for allegedly attempting to join the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group with the intention of carrying out an attack, according to a joint statement from the police and the Shin Bet.

The 22-year-old suspect was arrested at his home in the Palestinian neighborhood of Sawahera on May 6. 

Video poster

He has been ordered to remain in custody until at least June 2.

Authorities report that during interrogation, it was revealed that the suspect supports ISIS and had recently tried to join the terror group's ranks. 

Courtesy to Israel Police Spokesperson
Flags found during arrest of ISIS members in Jerusalem, January 22.Courtesy to Israel Police Spokesperson

The investigation found that the suspect had been in contact with ISIS representatives abroad, traveled to Turkey and Africa, and sought training and guidance for executing an attack.

An indictment against the suspect is expected to be filed in the coming days.

This article received 1 comments