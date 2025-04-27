East Jerusalem residents arrested, accused of trying to join Islamic State

Two residents of east Jerusalem are set to be indicted, according to the plaintiff's public statement on Sunday.

The two, aged 34 and 19, are suspected of being supporters of the Islamic State who had made contact with representatives of the terrorist organization abroad with the intention of joining the organization's ranks.

A few weeks ago, the central unit in the Jerusalem District Police arrested the pair on suspicion of their intention to join a foreign terror organization. Under the direction of the Shin Bet security agency, the suspects were arrested by detectives after they had returned to Israel. Following their arrest, the suspects were transferred for investigation at the Jerusalem police headquarters.

Their investigation revealed that the suspects were Islamic State who indeed planned to join the ranks of the terrorist organization abroad. To this end, they established contact with representatives abroad, traveling to Turkey and Jordan, and intended to reach a country in Africa.

At a certain stage, the two decided to return to Israel and were arrested.