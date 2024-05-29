Eisenkot accuses Netanyahu of failing to protect security in Israel

Former Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, now a war cabinet minister, minced no words as he delivered a scathing critique of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership.

Speaking at the annual conference by Meir Dagan at the Netanya Academic College, Eisenkot directly accused Netanyahu of falling short on both security and economic fronts.

Eisenkot targeted Netanyahu's approach to the conflict with Hamas, dismissing the notion of "total victory" and emphasizing the complexities of combating terrorism. He bluntly stated, "Anyone who says that we are going to dismantle a few battalions in Rafah and then bring back the hostages is sowing a false illusion." Eisenkot stressed the prolonged nature of stabilizing Gaza, asserting that it would take three to five years, followed by many more years to establish a stable government.

Moreover, Eisenkot criticized Netanyahu for failing to deliver on promises made during the 2022 election campaign. He highlighted Netanyahu's pledge to pursue peace with Saudi Arabia, lamenting its distance due to Israel's shifting priorities. Eisenkot emphasized the importance of peace with Saudi Arabia in countering Iran's nuclear threat, accusing Netanyahu of lacking success in this critical area.

He remarked, "It is quite clear that the trends are negative and the forecasts for the future are not encouraging." Eisenkot pointed to the disparity between promises and realities, suggesting that Netanyahu's leadership has not effectively addressed economic challenges.