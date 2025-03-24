Elderly man shot dead, another gravely injured in terror attack

Moshe Horn, an 85-year-old member of Kibbutz Hazorea, was shot dead by a terrorist at the Tishbi junction, near Yoknean, in an attack Monday.

An 18-year-old soldier was severely wounded and is being treated in the Rambam Hospital in Haifa.by bullets and succumbed to his injuries, following a combined car-ramming, knife, and firearm attack that occurred at the Tishbi intersection, near Yoqneam, in northern Israel. An 18-year-old soldier, a heavy truck driver in a IDF tank battalion, is in serious condition and was evacuated conscious to Rambam Hospital in Haifa. He was put under sedation and on a respirator upon his arrival at the emergency room.

Magen David Adom

The terrorist, a 25-year-old Israeli-Arab identified as Karem Jabarin from Ma'ale Iron, arrived at the scene in his car, accelerated and hit the soldier who was at the bus stop. He then got out of his vehicle, stabbed the young soldier he had knocked over, stole his weapon, and then shot at vehicles traveling on the road, killing Horn in his vehicle. Border Police forces traveling on the road, en route to a training exercise, were quickly able to neutralize the terrorist before he could cause more casualties.

Magen David Adom

"We arrived at the scene and saw a man of about 70 years old and a young man of about 20 years old near a bus stop, suffering from gunshot wounds," a Magen David Adom EMT said. "We carried out medical examinations on the septuagenarian. He had no pulse and was no longer breathing, and we unfortunately had to declare his death at the scene. Other MDA teams provided medical care to the young man of about 20 years old while he was conscious and urgently evacuated him to the hospital in an intensive care vehicle, in a severe and unstable condition."

Hamas subsequently praised the "heroic attack" at the Hatishbi crossroads, claiming it was a response to the Israeli escalation in Gaza and "occupied West Bank." Hamas is calling for an increase in terrorist attacks in Israel and the West Bank.