European ministers meet Iran to revive nuclear talks

Recommended -

European foreign ministers are preparing to meet with their Iranian counterpart on Friday in a renewed push to revive diplomacy over Tehran’s nuclear program, even as the United States weighs potential involvement in Israeli military strikes on Iran.

The high-stakes meeting, to be held in Geneva, marks the first direct diplomatic engagement since the collapse of talks between Iran and the U.S. earlier this month.

That breakdown followed Israel’s launch of “Operation Rising Lion” on June 12 — a military campaign targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities and missile infrastructure.

Representatives from Britain, France, and Germany — collectively known as the E3 — will be joined by the European Union’s foreign policy chief.

Together, they hope to chart a path back to negotiations, despite heightened tensions on the ground and widening divisions among global powers.

According to diplomats, the meeting was arranged after a rare phone call earlier this week with Iran’s lead negotiator Abbas Araghchi, in which European officials stressed the urgency of de-escalation and a return to talks.

“We can sit down with the Iranians in a way the Americans currently can’t,” said one European diplomat. “We’ll press them to reengage on the nuclear issue, while also addressing ballistic missile concerns, support for Russia, and the detention of European citizens.”

The E3’s diplomatic overture comes against a backdrop of mounting frustration with the United States’ approach to nuclear talks. European officials have privately criticized the U.S. for what they see as unrealistic demands and a lack of strategic clarity. Still, they emphasize the need to engage Iran now — particularly given that, even if the military conflict ends, Tehran's nuclear knowledge cannot simply be erased.

An Iranian official reiterated Tehran’s openness to diplomacy but warned that continued Israeli aggression could derail any political process. “Iran remains committed to diplomacy as the only path to resolving disputes — but diplomacy is under attack,” the official said, calling on the E3 to apply pressure on Israel to halt its offensive.

The meeting also follows a recent resolution passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which found Iran in breach of its nuclear non-proliferation obligations. European powers have left open the possibility of escalating the matter to the United Nations Security Council if no diplomatic progress is made this summer — though expectations for a breakthrough in Geneva remain low.

Still, European officials insist that keeping diplomatic channels open is vital. “Once the fighting stops,” one diplomat said, “the nuclear issue will still be there — and we’ll have to face it.”