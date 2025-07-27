EXCLUSIVE: Israel's Druze leader says 'Jihadists are in charge' in Syria

Recommended -

More than a week after a fragile ceasefire was declared in Syria’s Sweida region, sporadic clashes persist between Druze militias and Bedouin tribal forces, prolonging instability and humanitarian suffering in the area.

The renewed violence has sparked protests among the Druze community in Israel, who have expressed solidarity with their kin across the border.

Sheikh Muwaffaq Tarif, the leader of Israel’s Druze community, spoke exclusively with i24NEWS about the ongoing conflict, Israel’s response, and what lies ahead.

“The ceasefire didn’t last a single minute,” Tarif said. “There are constant violations with ISIS-affiliated groups attacking villages and homes. The situation remains dire.”

Tarif expressed deep disappointment with the Syrian government’s failure to protect minority communities. “We hoped the new regime would safeguard all minorities Druze, Christians, Kurds, Alawites but massacres continue. The people suffer while the world watches silently,” he said.

Tarif confirmed close coordination with Druze leaders in Sweida, including spiritual head Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajri, with daily communication to monitor the situation. Responding to Syrian media claims that Druze militias are “Israeli-backed,” Tarif emphasized that the Druze have only defended themselves amid brutal attacks.

Following a recent meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Tarif conveyed urgent humanitarian needs. “There is no electricity, water, food, or medicine. Hospitals are cut off, with thousands wounded or dead. We requested humanitarian aid, and the Prime Minister promised support,” he said.

Regarding military intervention, Tarif recalled Netanyahu’s previous warnings that southern Syria should remain demilitarized. “But we witnessed tank convoys entering Sweida. Israel should have acted sooner to prevent this. Now, we hope to stop the bloodshed and protect the Druze region.”

Despite frustration among some Druze who feel Israel’s response has been insufficient, Tarif rejected calls for the Druze community to boycott Israeli military service. “That will not happen. During the October 7 attacks, Druze soldiers fought alongside all Israelis. We stand united,” he said.

Tarif also criticized Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, describing the regime’s inability to control jihadist fighters who threaten minorities. “There needs to be an order to stop attacks on minorities and to expel foreign militants,” he urged.

As for proposals by some Druze in Syria seeking annexation by Israel, Tarif remained cautious. “Sweida belongs to Syria. We await decisions from international mediators. What matters most is protecting the Druze and all minorities so they can live with dignity and freedom,” he said.