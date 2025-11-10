Middle East voices fear another Iran war impending - report

Iranian officials and analysts have become increasingly confident that another Israel-Iran war is imminent since Trump's statement that the US strikes had "obliterated" Iran's nuclear enrichment program in June.

As sanctions on Iran have been restored after they failed to meet the requirements of the international deal limiting their enrichment, negotiations over the issue have come to a stop.

Iran also appears to be continuing to work on a new enrichment site known as Pickaxe Mountain, which it has refused to give international inspectors access to and keeps undeclared.

Given that Israel sees Iran's nuclear program as an existential threat, many believe another Israeli attack is due and that it's just a matter of time.

Ali Vaez, the Iran project director at the International Crisis Group, told the New York Times that Iran is likely to respond to an Israeli attack in a far less restrained way than it did in June. According to the report, Iranian officials have told him that missile factories are working 24 hours a day, and if there is another war, “they hope to fire 2,000 at once to overwhelm Israeli defenses, not 500 over 12 days,” like they did in June.

“Israel feels the job is unfinished and sees no reason not to resume the conflict, so Iran is doubling down on preparedness for the next round,” he said, though there is no known evidence of an impending attack.

Despite there being no concrete evidence of an attack, Israeli officials have warned since June that they are prepared to attack Iran again if it moves closer to producing a nuclear weapon. Meanwhile, Iran continues to deny that it is working to develop nuclear weapons.

Israel has said that while the operation was successful, Iran’s nuclear program has been damaged but not completely destroyed, partly because President Trump stopped the June war sooner than Israel wanted to have completed its goals.