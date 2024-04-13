Explosion from Hezbollah drone leaves man seriously injured in northern Israel

A resident of northern Israel sustained serious injuries on Saturday after an explosive-laden drone, believed to be dispatched by Hezbollah from Lebanon, detonated in a kibbutz located in the Galilee region, according to the Israeli military.

The victim, identified as a member of the Hanita local security team who also served as an IDF reservist, was rushed to a hospital for treatment following the incident.

The Israeli army confirmed that his family has been notified of the situation.

Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group based in Lebanon, had previously claimed responsibility for targeting a building utilized by Israeli forces in the border community.

According to Hezbollah's statement, the group launched suicide drones and rockets from Lebanon towards the northern Israeli community on Saturday afternoon. Sirens alerting residents of incoming drones were sounded in multiple towns near the northern border on two separate occasions.

The attacks by Hezbollah come amidst heightened tensions in the region, with the group reportedly carrying out daily rocket, missile, and drone assaults on northern Israel, particularly amid the conflict in Gaza.

Just a day prior, on Friday night, Hezbollah unleashed a significant barrage of rockets and explosives-laden drones at northern Israel. The onslaught occurred as the country braced for potential retaliatory strikes by Iran or its proxies in response to an alleged Israeli attack in Syria.

The Syrian strike purportedly resulted in the deaths of several members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.