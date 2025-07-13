Filipina care-taker hurt in Iranian barrage succumbs to wounds

Recommended -

The Embassy of the Philippines in Israel announced on Sunday that Leah Mosquera, a citizen of the Philippines working in Israel, had passed away after being wounded in an Iranian missile attack last month.

Mosquera was taken to Shamir Medical Center in Be'er Ya'akov after being hurt on the June 15 attack that hit Rehovot. She underwent several surgeries in an attempt to save her life over the following weeks. Joy, the sister of the 49-year-old care-taker who also works in Israel as a care-taker, approved releasing news of her passing to the public.

Mosquera is the 30th fatality in Israel after Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones at Israel, responding to strikes against the regime's nuclear and ballistic missile programs that saw hundreds of top commander eliminated.