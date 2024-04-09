First official operational use: IDF confirms Naval Iron Dome interception near Eilat

This would mark the first operational use of the Israeli navy's new aerial defense system also known as the 'C-Dome' since completing rigorous tests in mid-2023

The Israeli Navy’s Sa'ar 6-class corvettes, off the coast of Israel.
The Israeli Navy’s Sa'ar 6-class corvettes, off the coast of Israel.Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced an aerial target was identified and successfully intercepted using the naval version of the Iron Dome system.

Also known as the "C-Dome," the naval Iron Dome system only completed a rigorous series of multi-system and multi-tier tests in mid-2023 in order to be fully ready for operational use on the Sa'ar 6-class corvette.

Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office
Operation of the 'Naval Iron Dome' aboard the Israeli Navy’s Sa'ar 6-class corvettes, off the coast of Israel.Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office

According to the IDF statement, a suspicious aerial target had crossed into Israeli territory following a warning of a hostile aircraft in the coast city of Eilat.

The target was identified and under surveillance by the IDF, the statement added, and there were no casualties or damage caused.

