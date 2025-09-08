First on the scene: paramedic describes deadly Jerusalem attack

Recommended -

A deadly attack shook Jerusalem Monday morning, leaving six people dead and eleven injured. Speaking to i24NEWS, Shimshon Nakash, a paramedic with Magen David Adom (MDA), described the urgent response by rescue teams.

“Around 10:15 a.m., we received multiple simultaneous calls from terrified people reporting gunshots. We immediately realized it was a serious attack and dispatched numerous ambulances and intensive care units,” Nakash said.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders were confronted with shocking sights. “Four people had already died at the scene,” Nakash recounted. The injured were quickly treated and transported to Jerusalem hospitals.

MDA’s rapid response was critical. The first motorcycle ambulance reached the scene in just 90 seconds, and the first injured patient arrived at the hospital within seven minutes. Despite the speed and efficiency of the emergency teams, several victims later succumbed to their injuries in hospitals, bringing the confirmed death toll to six and leaving the city in mourning.