First rescue flight lands in Israel, returning stranded Israelis from abroad

Five days after the outbreak of war between Israel and Iran forced the suspension of international flights, the first rescue flight carrying Israeli citizens landed safely at Ben Gurion Airport early Wednesday morning.

The plane, operated by El Al, departed from Larnaca, Cyprus — one of the closest hubs for stranded travelers — and marks the beginning of a large-scale effort to bring home more than 100,000 Israelis who remain abroad.

Upon arrival, passengers were fast-tracked through passport control and baggage claim before being transported via shuttle buses, trains, and private vehicles to cities across the country.

The Israeli Airports Authority urged the public to avoid coming to Ben Gurion Airport for arrivals or to arrange private pickups, in an effort to reduce crowding and streamline the process.

The repatriation operation is expected to continue in the coming days with the participation of several Israeli airlines, including El Al, Arkia, Israir, and Air Haifa.

The return flights follow the complete closure of Israeli airspace due to ongoing missile threats and aerial combat between Israel and Iran — a conflict that has left tens of thousands of citizens stranded worldwide.