The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has released the names of three soldiers who were killed during a clash in southern Lebanon. The fallen are Captain Noam Madmoni, 22, from Sderot, a team commander in the Nahal Reconnaissance Unit; Sergeant First Class Ben Cohen, 21, from Lehavim, a soldier in the same unit; and Sergeant First Class Maksim Antis, 21, from Bat Yam. The name of another soldier killed has not yet been cleared for publication.

In addition to the fatalities, two IDF soldiers were seriously wounded, and another reservist sustained moderate injuries. All casualties were evacuated to hospitals following complex rescue operations conducted under fire, and their families have been notified.

The incident occurred during an offensive operation by the Nahal Brigade Combat Team, under the command of Division 162 in southern Lebanon’s western sector, aimed at achieving operational control of the area. Around 18:30 Sunday evening, forces from the Nahal Reconnaissance Unit identified armed terrorist squads in dense terrain, leading to a close-range firefight. The soldiers engaged the hostile forces and successfully neutralized several sources of enemy fire.

As casualties were identified, ground forces initiated the evacuation of the wounded toward a pre-designated landing zone. During the rescue, terrorists attempted to disrupt the operation, firing an anti-tank missile at the rescuing forces. The IDF confirmed that the missile did not cause additional casualties, and the evacuation was completed despite the ongoing threat.

In response, the IDF employed substantial firepower, including tank fire and targeted airstrikes, against terrorist infrastructure and identified firing squads. Despite the heavy price paid in the clash, the troops on the ground continue their mission to eliminate terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon and assert operational control in the western sector.