Four Israeli soldiers killed in a Hamas attack near Gaza City

The Israeli army announced Monday evening that four soldiers were killed in a Hamas attack on the outskirts of Gaza City earlier in the morning.

Three of the victims have been identified: Sergeant Uri Lamed, 20, from Tel Mond; Sergeant Amit Arye Regev, 19, from Modiin; and Sergeant Gadi Cotal, 20, from Kibbutz Afikim. All three served in the 52nd Battalion of the 401st Armored Brigade.

The IDF stated that the name of the fourth soldier will be released later.

According to preliminary investigations, three or four Hamas militants attacked a military camp in the Kafr Jabalia area around 6 a.m., shortly after the troops returned from a nighttime operation.

The attackers approached a tank, shot its commander, and then threw an explosive inside the vehicle, killing all four soldiers.

Other soldiers on site returned fire at the fleeing attackers, though it is unclear how many were hit. A Nahal Brigade soldier was also moderately injured in the incident.