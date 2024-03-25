Gantz during tour of northern Israel expects long fight but not 'unlimited'

Israeli war cabinet member, Minister Benny Gantz, on Monday toured northern Israel near the border with Lebanon and said he anticipates long fighting but not "unlimited."

The former chief of staff and defense minister spoke to members of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and civil emergency response teams, as well as residents and workers from nearby communities, after touring the area.

"We are in the reality of fighting for a long time - and this time is not unlimited," Gantz began.

"The State of Israel should not allow another lost year in the north. We uphold and fulfill our moral order as a country to protect the northern communities, this is our responsibility as a country to return the residents home safely and we are preparing for this," he stated.

"Today I heard harsh things about the civilian treatment of residents that cannot be reconciled with. First of all, I would like to say to the residents here in the north - we understand the enormous difficulty, we see your courage, and the entire Israeli society is behind you," Gantz said.

"About two months ago, on my initiative, we convened the War Cabinet here together with the Minister of Finance and other ministers and made a decision to advance a plan to strengthen the North. The fact that this plan has not been implemented is not only an injury to the residents of the north, it is an injury to the security of the country and its resilience. And I intend to act so that the plan is promoted and implemented as quickly as possible," he added.

Yonatan Sindel / Flash90

"It is not possible that precisely while the entire society is mobilized and making an effort for our home, the government will promote a law that crumbles its foundations," Gantz referred to a contentious conscription bill that would extend exemptions for ultra-Orthodox seminary students.

"We in the National Unity party see the importance of preserving tradition and learning the Torah, and alongside this importance we have placed a clear outline of service that includes the establishment of an administration, quotas, targets, financial sanctions, as well as service incentives," he explained.

"We want agreements - but those that will bring a fair solution to recruitment for the service of all. We want a solution for recruitment, not an exemption from recruitment," the minister concluded, "I repeat - promotion and enactment of a law such as the government intends to pass will harm unity and harm security, therefore this is a red line. My friends and I cannot be part of a government that passes such a law at all, and especially during wartime."