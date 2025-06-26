Gaza negotiations at a pause, says senior Hamas official | LIVE BLOG

Palestinian media reported overnight that the IDF launched heavy strikes on Jabalia in northern Gaza

i24NEWS
1 min read
Israeli families taken hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza protest for their release near the Israeli border with Gaza, April 20, 2025 Erik Marmor/Flash90

Israel-Hamas war day 630:

A senior Hamas official told the BBC on Thursday that mediators are intensifying efforts to broker a new ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza, but talks with Israel remain at a standstill. Meanwhile, Palestinian media reported overnight that the IDF launched heavy strikes on Jabalia in northern Gaza.

Nine people reportedly killed in IDF strike in Khan Younis 

The Palestinian news agency Shehab News reports that nine people were killed in an Israeli strike in the area of ​​the Jordanian hospital, west of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian media reported that 14 people were killed in Gaza since this morning, including three who were waiting to receive aid

Palestinian channels report that aid trucks secured by tribes entered warehouses in the northern Gaza Strip

