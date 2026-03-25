Gaza strike: IDF hits Hamas elite fighters after monitoring military buildup

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it carried out an overnight airstrike in the central Gaza Strip targeting several armed members of Hamas’s elite Nukhba unit while they were conducting a military training exercise.

According to the IDF, the operatives had recently carried out multiple training sessions in the area and were under close surveillance in recent weeks. The military said the individuals posed a direct threat to Israeli forces and to the State of Israel at the time of the strike, adding that they were actively engaged in combat-related activity when they were hit.

The army emphasized that its forces remain deployed in accordance with current operational arrangements and will continue to act to neutralize any emerging threats, particularly those linked to efforts by Hamas to rebuild its military capabilities.

For several weeks, based on intelligence and imagery, the Israeli army has been closely monitoring Hamas’s buildup and these training exercises. Sources to i24NEWS say that this training is aimed at reforming Hamas companies and battalions in preparation for a new, expanded operation.

Israeli intelligence assessments indicate a renewed effort by Hamas to strengthen its forces through structured training programs. Exercises appear designed to rebuild company- and battalion-level formations ahead of potential larger-scale operations.