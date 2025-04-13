"Gaza will be smaller and isolated": Israeli DM Katz details intensified offensive

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has outlined a significant escalation in military operations in the Gaza Strip, declaring that Israel’s primary objective is to pressure Hamas into agreeing to a hostage release deal.

“Gaza will become smaller and more isolated,” Katz warned, as Israeli forces continue to expand control over strategic areas of the enclave.

Speaking during Passover, Katz confirmed the capture of the Morag Corridor—a 12-kilometer stretch cutting across Gaza from east to west between Khan Younis and Rafah. This move, he said, effectively transforms the area between the Morag and Philadelphia Corridors into part of Israel’s expanding security zone.

IDF Spokesperson

“Hundreds of thousands of residents have already evacuated, and tens of percent of Gaza’s territory has become part of Israel’s security zones,” Katz stated. “The main objective is to exert strong pressure on Hamas to return to the framework for the release of the hostages. As long as Hamas persists in its refusal, IDF activity will continue to intensify.”

In addition to the southern advances, Katz noted that the northern perimeter of Gaza is also being widened and fortified as part of Israel’s broader defense strategy.

He detailed the IDF's approach ahead of each ground maneuver, which includes large-scale “softening” operations from land, air, and sea. These are conducted after evacuating civilians and are intended to neutralize threats such as explosive devices and enemy infrastructure before troops move in.

“If Hamas continues its refusal,” Katz reiterated, “the IDF will escalate its activity, continuing to eliminate its terrorists and destroy its infrastructure.”

The minister’s comments underscore Israel’s long-term strategy to reshape the landscape and dynamics in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict, signaling both territorial changes and humanitarian consequences as evacuations and operations proceed.