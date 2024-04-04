Israeli cybersecurity experts implement GPS jamming amid Iranian threats

Israel's national cybersecurity infrastructure has activated GPS jamming across the country, particularly focusing on the central region, as a preemptive measure against potential retaliatory actions by Iran.

The expansion of GPS jamming comes in response to heightened tensions following the alleged elimination of several Iranian military officials in Syria, an act attributed to Israel.

The jamming, which has been in effect for months in northern Israel, aims to disrupt drones and GPS-guided missiles targeted at the Jewish state. It is not a permanent measure and can vary in intensity throughout the day and across different geographical locations.

The implementation of GPS jamming began earlier this week in the Eilat region and the Arava, along the border with Jordan, before extending to the Tel Aviv area on Thursday morning. This expansion has impacted navigation applications such as Waze, Moovit, and Google Maps, reducing their geolocation accuracy. Users may find themselves inaccurately located in Beirut, Lebanon, due to the interference.

The urgency of the situation prompted the Israeli Air Force to recall reservists on Wednesday, indicating concerns over potential Iranian attacks targeting key symbols of the Israeli state, including the Ministry of Defense or Foreign Affairs, as well as military air bases.

Jacques Neriah, a former military intelligence officer, highlighted the possibility of Iranian strikes aiming to prevent Israel from utilizing its air force in retaliatory actions in South Lebanon.