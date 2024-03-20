Hackers claim infiltrating Dimona nuclear reactor, stealing data

The 'Anonymous' hackers claimed to have successfully infiltrated the systems of Israel's nuclear research center in Dimona. The group said it managed to hack the center's system, stealing 7 GB of information as well as deleting some of the data.

The hackers stated that the attacks aimed to support the Palestinians amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

"We have targeted some servers of the baby killer regime's nuclear organisations. In this operation, while wiping and destroying the data, we saved a part of it which includes 7GB data that we will disclose them to the people of the world," read the group's statement on X (formerly Twitter).

The hackers claim to have obtained 4,290 PDF documents, including invoices, 5,000 emails, 352 Excel spreadsheets, 1,359 Word documents and 236 Power Point presentations as well as several other documents that they did not specify.

Since the beginning of 2024, 'Anonymous' has attacked the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the website of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the websites of several major Russian media outlets. The group first gained fame back in 2010, after its DDoS-attacks on the website that prevented the work of WikiLeaks.

