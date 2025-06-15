Hagari recalled to lead IDF media operations amid Iran conflict

Brigadier General (Res.) Daniel Hagari has been called back to active duty in the IDF, just three months after stepping down as the military’s chief spokesperson.

At the request of his successor, Brigadier General Effie Defrin, Hagari has rejoined the IDF Spokesperson's Unit as acting director to help lead communications efforts during Israel’s current conflict with Iran.

Since the escalation began this weekend, Hagari has been overseeing internal operations from the IDF Media Operations Center (Hamad), coordinating the unit’s activities, conducting assessments, and issuing directives based on updated communication guidelines.

Meanwhile, Defrin continues to serve as the public face of the IDF, issuing official statements and representing the Spokesperson's Unit in the IDF General Staff.

Recommended -

This is not the first time Hagari has returned to assist during a national crisis. During the Hamas attack on October 7, while still serving as spokesperson, Hagari himself enlisted the support of his predecessor, Brigadier General (Res.) Ronen Manelis, to help manage the IDF’s communication strategy.

Hagari became a highly visible and trusted presence during that conflict, frequently appearing in public broadcasts to inform and reassure Israelis during the war.

Hagari is expected to remain in this temporary role for the duration of the current conflict.