In a recent video message marking the anniversary of the October 7 attacks, Khaled Meshaal, the foreign leader of Hamas, asserted that the consequences of the attacks will be felt for many years and will ultimately 'contribute to the disappearance of Israel.'

Meshaal referred to the assaults as the "Al-Aqsa Flood," labeling them a pivotal moment in the history of what he termed the "Zionist entity." He claimed that the effects of this event would leave a "black mark" and signal the beginning of Israel's withdrawal.

"The Al-Aqsa Flood has revived the Palestinian issue and united the Arab nation," he said. Meshaal called for the opening of new fronts of resistance across the Arab world, urging action on both military and political fronts. He insisted that the international community must hold Israel accountable in global forums.

KARIM JAAFAR / AFP

Addressing the people of Gaza, Meshaal praised their resilience and sacrifices, encouraging them to remain hopeful for victory. He urged continued demonstrations in support of the resistance and expressed confidence that Hamas leadership, under Yahya Sinwar, would prevail.

"Victory is near; we want jihad through people and weapons," Meshaal concluded, reiterating the obligation of the Arab nation to confront Israel.