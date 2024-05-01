Hamas leader's sister, Sabah Haniyeh, placed under house arrest

Israeli media outlets have reported that Sabah Haniyeh, the sister of Ismail Haniyeh, the prominent leader of Hamas, has been released from custody and is now under house arrest.

The development comes after Haniyeh faced charges related to incitement and alleged affiliation with a terrorist organization.

Despite being born in Gaza, the 57-year-old holds Israeli citizenship and resides in southern Israel. She was apprehended earlier this month and formally charged on April 21.

The charges against Haniyeh stem from accusations that she sent messages lauding an attack that occurred on October 7 through WhatsApp groups. These groups reportedly included members of her family, among whom is Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader. Although Sabah Haniyeh has been granted release from detention, she remains under house arrest while legal proceedings unfold.

Notably, Ismail Haniyeh, her brother and the head of Hamas, currently lives in exile in Qatar.