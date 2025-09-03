Hamas plot to assassinate Israeli National Security Minister Ben Gvir foiled

Recommended -

Israeli security forces announced Wednesday that they had thwarted an assassination attempt on National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, dismantling a Hamas cell operating in the Hebron area.

According to the Shin Bet, Hamas operatives directed by a branch of the group based in Turkey planned to use drones fitted with explosives to target the minister.

Several drones intended for the attack were seized during the arrests.

The suspects were detained after weeks of covert surveillance and operational monitoring. Investigators are now working to uncover the full scope of the network and determine whether accomplices in the West Bank or abroad were involved.

In response, Ben Gvir thanked the Shin Bet, the army, and police for their actions, stressing that he would not be deterred “by fear or intimidation.”

He noted this was the sixth attempt by Hamas to target him and reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining a tough stance on security, including stricter policies for terrorist prisoners.

“Wherever they try to hit me, we will hit them anywhere and anytime,” Ben Gvir declared.

Israeli authorities said the foiled plot highlights Hamas’s determination to strike senior political figures at the heart of Israel’s security leadership.