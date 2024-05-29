Hamas terrorists fire at Israeli community on Green Line

Terrorists affiliated with Hamas recorded themselves shooting toward Bat Hefer on Wednesday morning. IDF forces arrived at the scene to carry out searches and secure the area.

The video clip lasting less than a minute shows three terrorists with their faces covered and blurred, wearing the trademark green bandana representing Hamas. The recording shows them arriving at a spot overlooking Bat Hefer and firing toward it with machine guns before running away.

The community, which lies on the Israeli side of the Green Line demarcating the West Bank border, sits opposite to Tulkarm which is known as a hotbed of terrorist activity.

The IDF issued a statement confirming the incident, adding no casualties or damage was found.

Transportation for school children was relocated to the opposite side of the community and accompanied by army patrols.

This is the second incident in the week in which the community came under threat, with dozens of terrorists approaching the West Bank security barrier.

The head of the Hefer Valley regional council, Galit Shaul, sent a letter to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant following the incident calling for an urgent meeting to discuss the escalation on the West Bank border.

"We call on the army and the state to wake up and act with determination and zero tolerance in the face of the serious events. It's impossible that Palestinians could cross the fence unhindered in daylight."

Shaul warned that the recent threats were a dangerous reminder that the events of the October 7 massacre could be repeated along the West Bank border, and said the state and army must do more to protect the residents of the area who are living in a state of increasing anxiety.