Herzog: “Israel considers all options after Iran declares war”

Following Iran's recent attack involving hundreds of drones and missiles, President Isaac Herzog declared that Israel is "considering all options" to ensure the protection and defense of its people.

While emphasizing that Israel is not seeking war, Herzog characterized the attack as a "declaration of war" and underscored the need for a firm response to Iranian aggression.

Herzog's remarks came in an interview with Sky News, where he labeled Iran's actions as a "declaration of war" and emphasized the gravity of the situation.

While expressing Israel's restraint and ongoing dialogue with international partners, Herzog stressed that all options are being considered to address the threat posed by Iran. He reiterated that Israel's primary objective is the protection and defense of its people and reiterated that the country is not seeking to escalate the conflict into full-scale war.

Herzog condemned Iran's pattern of behavior, describing the attack as another example of the regime's efforts to sow chaos, terror, and instability globally. He called on the international community to confront what he referred to as the "evil empire" in Tehran and to send a clear message to the Iranian regime that such actions will not be tolerated.

The Israeli president's remarks reflect the seriousness with which Israel views the Iranian threat and its determination to respond appropriately to ensure the safety and security of its citizens. While advocating for a firm stance against Iran, Herzog also emphasized the importance of international solidarity in addressing the broader challenge posed by the Iranian regime.